Hometown Hero: Two Little Free Pantries

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown hero is doing her part to curb hunger in her area. Lily Schreffler is the person behind Two Little Free Pantries in Duncannon, Perry County.

Schreffler came up with this idea as a Girl Scout project. She found designs for pantries and built them herself. She also solicited businesses for pantry donations.

“A lot of people in my community don’t have food for their families. So I wanted to provide a place where they can get food,” Schreffler said.

Both pantries are in Duncannon. One is right off the Appalachian Trail, which is perfect for hikers passing through and the other is inside Trail Laundry along Market Street.