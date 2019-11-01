Hometown Hero: UCP of Central PA

You can be a hometown hero by getting a reusable grocery bag.

Giant Foods is teaming up with UCP of Central PA selling these grocery totes through the giant bags 4 my cause program that launched this year.

You can buy them starting tomorrow through November at the Giant in Camp Hill.

The reusable bag costs $2.50 the nonprofit gets a dollar and UCP will benefit throughout November when you buy a reusable bag at the camp hill location.

Other Giant locations are also offering customers a way to support different nonprofits. If you’re interested in UCP, you can find more information here.