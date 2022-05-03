LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Heroes say they are helping students be their best. UGI gave Lancaster Country Day School $5,000 in scholarship money.

UGI says donations like these are earmarked to help students who are currently in under-performing public schools attend a private school.

“We’re a school that wants broad socio-economic diversity, we’re dedicated to that. This enables us to help realize that dream and serve students who otherwise would not be able to come to us,” Steve List, head of school for the Lancaster Country Day School, said.

UGI also gave scholarship money to the Christian School Association in York, Harrisburg Academy in Wormleysburg, and the Christian School Association of Greater Harrisburg.