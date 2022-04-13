EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are helping people in Ukraine.

Members of Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata have family in Ukraine. So, they started the Ukraine War Refugee Aid Fund.

It started out small, but the community, other churches, and businesses stepped up to help. The church has now raised $700,000.

“This has just been an amazing, amazing journey. As devastating as it is in Ukraine, just seeing the remarkable response of our local community, I could never imagine something like this,” Konstantin Reznik, founder of the aid fund said.

The money is going to house and feed refugees in Poland, Romania, and Western Ukraine.