Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are traveling around Central Pennsylvania to provide children with dental care.

United Concordia & Dental and Health Management Solutions are providing this service to gateway Medicaid members.

Today, the mobile unit stopped by the Camp Curtin YMCA in Harrisburg. Extra precautions were taken because of coronavirus, including temperature checks and mask wearing.

The mobile unit will be at the Lebanon YMCA tomorrow and the Lancaster YMCA on Monday–

from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.