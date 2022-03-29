(WHTM) — The United Way of the Capital Region says Midstate residents are asking how they can help Ukraine. Their answer: the United for Ukraine Fund.

Working with established partnerships in Romania, Hungary, and Poland, the fund helps meet the immediate needs of over a million Ukrainians who have fled the violence in their country, according to a press release from the United Way of the Capital Region.

“We know these are just the early days in this crisis, and the humanitarian needs will continue to grow,” the press release says.

Online contributions to the fund can be made here, or checks can be mailed to the following address:

United Way Worldwide

P.O. Box 418607

Boston, MA 02241-8607

Checks should be made out to United Way Worldwide and include a note/memo stating that the check is for the United for Ukraine Fund.

