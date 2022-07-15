(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are making donations fo back to school supplies.

The United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County is sponsoring the “Fill The Bus” campaign at the Walmart store in Carlisle.

The donated school supplies will go to “Project Share” and its “Carlisle for Kids” program, which will give supplies to a thousand children whose families face financial burdens.

“We have a list we give to people walking in, they take, all the supplies are in one spot in the store. They pick what they want, bring it out, and we take the bag right from the cart. They don’t have to take it past the front door of Walmart and it’s been an excellent experience so far today,” Jason Maddux with United Way said.

The “Fill the bus” Campaign runs through tomorrow. Students registered in the “Carlisle for Kids” Program will pick these supplies up in August.