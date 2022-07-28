(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are the Franklin County and Washington County United Ways. Both counties are neighbors along the Pennsylvania and Maryland line and both United Ways are supporting the “United Against Hunger” campaign.

The campaign’s goal is to raise money for local food pantries, backpack programs, and similar services. Both United Ways will match every donation up to $100,000.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to serve people who desperately need help as inflation and the cost of living continue to rise,” said Amy Hicks, Executive Director of United Way of Franklin County, PA. Heather Guessford, President and CEO of United Way of Washington County, MD added “with the generosity of the VerStandig Family, our efforts will be doubled in both communities enabling us to serve significantly more residents.”

To learn more about the Washington County United Way, click here. To learn more about the Franklin County United Ways, click here.