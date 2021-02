LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes are celebrating “2-1-1 Day” on Thursday, Feb. 11 — or 2/11.

2-1-1 is the number anyone can call to find local help and resources. Through those numbers, the United Way of Lancaster County is collecting donations for its “S-O-S” Campaign, or Share Our Stimulus.

All money will go to 2-1-1 Operations in Lancaster, Lebanon and surrounding counties.