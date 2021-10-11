Hometown Hero: United Way of Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The United Way of Lancaster County is looking for hometown heroes for tax time.

It’s all part of the volunteer income tax assistance program. It helped over seven thousand people in Lancaster County this year with free tax preps. The United Way is looking for more volunteers ahead of the next tax season.

“We’re saving these clients money, and that’s a direct impact on what they have. The average income of our clients is $226,000 a year so by saving us what the IRS says $273 for tax returns. That’s a huge impact in their lives,” VITA Operations Manager, Michelle Ingham said.

No tax preparation experience is required. The United Way will help train volunteers, who only have to commit four hours a week.