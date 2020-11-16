Hometown Hero: United Way of Lancaster County

The Hometown Hero for Monday, November 16, 2020, is looking to keep a family warm this winter by giving away a new heating system. The United Way of Lancaster County is working with Ranck Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning on the giveaway.

Anyone residing in the county is eligible to apply for the new heating system.

The president and CEO, Kevin Ressler, for United Way Lancaster County says with COVID-19, there are a lot of people in need this year.

“We know there are utility moratoriums and people are concerned about making rent,” Ressler said. “We know individuals are uncertain about whether or not their job is secure so they may not be making an investment in upgrading equipment or things.”

You can apply by visiting the Warm Home, Warm Hearts contest on the United Way of Lancaster County website.