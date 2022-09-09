(WHTM) — Friday’s Hometown Heroes are volunteers participating in United Way’s Day of caring.

Nearly 1,000 volunteers came out to help with several projects in the Midstate including painting, landscaping, and building.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Volunteers from the company Phoenix Contact were at Italian Lake in Harrisburg on Friday morning, armed with their paintbrushes and rollers.

“We’re painting the bathroom at Italian Lake and the outside, we just did the outside and now we’re working on the inside. We get a lot of the repeat volunteers every year that just loves helping the community,” Diana Archambeau of Phoenix Contact said.

Volunteers also helped with projects on City Island, Reservoir Park and neighborhood churches