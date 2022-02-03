Hometown Hero: United Way’s VITA tax prep service

(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are the tax preparers for United Way’s free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) service.

The costs of filing taxes can be daunting for many families. But, VITA provides free preparation of tax returns for people who live in Lancaster County and make less than $62,000.

Due to the pandemic, they were 100% virtual last year. But, they are back in person this year and have nine local offices including ones in Lancaster, Ephrata, and now Columbia.

All our preparers are IRS certified, so you know you’re getting someone who knows what they’re doing,” President and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster County Kevin Ressler said. “Many of these individuals are retired CPAs or have done other financial services in their life so we have excellent preparation for our families.”

Ressler has also said the phone has been ringing off the hook with people making appointments,s They have saved people over $2 million in preparation fees.

You can find more about VITA and the United Way of Lancaster County on their website, here.