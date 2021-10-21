Hometown Hero: UPMC Nurse-Family Partnership drive-thru event

(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are the nurses with the UPMC Nurse-Family Partnership, a national program that pairs a registered nurse with a family early in their pregnancy until the child’s second birthday.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The nurse helps with education, early childhood development, and mental health screening. On Thursday, Oct. 21, the staff hosted a drive-thru celebration in honor of the families served by the program.

“They were able to accommodate me like if I needed it. I had a C-section with him but it was one of those conversations I wasn’t scared to have just because they prepared me for it,” Aneesha Reese, program graduate, said.

“It’s a collaboration. We’re not in there telling them you have to do A, B, C, or D. But it’s like what would you like to learn about and how can we best support you,” Susan Brackbill, program manager for the UPMC Nurse-Family Partnership, said.

In addition to the goody bags handed out and an ambulance on display, there was also a free car seat check.