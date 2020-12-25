Hometown Hero: UPMC Pinnacle Hospital ‘stocking stuffers’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —

Thursday’s hometown heroes are wrapping up the most precious gifts this holiday season.

check out these adorable “stocking stuffers!”

These adorable newborn “stocking stuffers” at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Harrisburg have no idea Santa’s on his way.

But they are the greatest gift to their parents and our hometown heroes dressed them up for Christmas.

“For many years our auxiliary volunteers have come together, and cut, sewn, glued and stitched many stockings for the babies born at Harrisburg hospital during the Christmas season,” said Teri Jacob, of the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation.

The stockings go home with the baby and their parents.