DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are aiming for national titles.

The middle and high school archery teams from the Upper Dauphin School District accepted proclamations on Wednesday, April 20 from the Dauphin County Commissioners. The high school team took first place in the state championship last month, while the middle school team took second place in the state championship.

Both will head to Kentucky next month for the national tournament.

“I’ve felt like ‘oh we’re just going to states, then we’re going home.’ I did not expect to get here,” seventh-grader archer Madeline Buss said.

“For being such a small town, it’s one of those things like ‘we did it, we can pat ourselves on the back, we did this, this is our moment, this is where we shine, this is our time,'” 12th grader archer Brittney Shaffer said.

Two Upper Dauphin archers won state titles for individual competition. They were high schooler Daktoa Shaffer and middle schooler Austin Heim.