HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are giving some Midstate kids their first chance to ride a bike.

These children have physical limitations, and the bikes are custom designed to let them ride.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters! Click here to sign up today.

The adaptive bikes come from the Pittsburgh-based children’s charity Variety. The specially-built bicycles were presented to six children in Harrisburg on Thursday.

“What’s so beautiful about this to me is that it’s possible and we can do this, This isn’t the moon shot or the next shot after that, this is getting kids on bikes as we all did .”Charles Lavalee with Variety children’s charity said.

The non-profit has been building custom adaptive bikes for the past ten years and has provided over 50,000 of them to eligible kids in Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia.