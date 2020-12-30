Hometown Hero: Verber Dental Group

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are giving back and handing out for “operation restaurant rescue.”

Verber Dental Group in Camp Hill is purchasing at least 500 meals from local restaurants with the help of members first, then those meals will be distributed to groups and families in need.

“For the last 45 years, this community has been very very good to the Verber Dental Group, and we don’t take that lightly, says Michael Verber, president and CEO of Verber Dental Group. “We always want to make sure that we’re being good to this community, and we have a lot of community business partners, restaurant owners, people working in restaurants that are suffering right now with the pandemic and the restrictions.”

The first meals will be picked up from restaurants this weekend and taken to a local shelter.