Hometown Hero: Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by clearing the way for new homes for local homeless veterans.

The non-profit Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania plans to build a village of 15 tiny homes behind PennDOT’s Riverfront office center. The organization needs volunteers to clear the wooded area of brush and debris. If you have a weed-whacker, bring it!

The cleanup will take place on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11. Volunteers should register in advance. You can register through the link here.