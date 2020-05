Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are making animal health care affordable during the pandemic.

The Vetting Zoo in Palmyra is offering a low-cost clinic this Saturday and next from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rabies, leptospirosis, and additionally needed vaccines are provided at $10 each. Some other services, like nail clipping or grinding, will be available too.

Social distancing will be in place, with drive-up drop off service. The clinics will be done on a first-come-first-served basis.