YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are special members of the York City Police Department. On Monday, two therapy dogs — Victory and Bennie — were sworn in at city council chambers.

Both dogs come from the Blue Program, which works to make therapy dogs available to first responders and the community.

“I would say the community makes it successful because they gave us the opportunity to start it, so by their willingness to let us back into the community with dogs, that was the biggest step that needed to be taken,” said Bennie’s handler, Sgt. John Huncher, with the York City Police Department.

The Blue Program is a joint mission between the Throw Away Dogs Project and Leashes of Valor.