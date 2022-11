BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Nov. 4’s hometown hero is Vision Resources of Central Pennsylvania (VRCP).

VRCP hosted their annual “Evening in the Shadows,” a unique fundraiser, on Nov. 3 at Allenberry in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania.

During the dinner, 100 people ate a five-course meal completely blindfolded.

abc27’s Alicia Richards hosted the dinner.

The dinner was a glimpse at the skills and bravery those will impaired vision rely on every day.