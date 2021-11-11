Hometown Hero: Volunteer cleanup at future Harrisburg veteran’s village site

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Veterans Day’s hometown heroes are the dozens of volunteers who cleaned up the future site of a veteran’s village in Harrisburg. More than 80 people helped clean up trash, brush, and debris from the site just south of the PennDOT building.

Retired Brigadier General Wilbur Wolf says, unfortunately, many homeless veterans have been left behind. But, the new community will turn that around.

“This place will allow them to find home again. It will bring them together with other veterans and to be able to do this on Veteran’s Day, to bring them back into the fold, to give them a home, is just going to be a wonderful thing,” Brig. Gen. Wolf said.

Thursday’s ceremony with elected leaders also kicked off the capital campaign for Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania.