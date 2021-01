LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Heroes need help clearing the graves of veterans.

Last month, volunteers laid 40,000 wreaths at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County.

Now, they’ll come back to pick them all up for disposal and return the cemetery to its pristine state.

Clean up is set for Jan. 30 and begins at 8 a.m.

Volunteers can be any age, but are asked to dress for warmth and comfort.