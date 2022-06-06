HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes went the distance for people living with a debilitating disease. They took part in Saturday’s Walk to Defeat ALS at Hershey Middle School.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive disease of the nervous system that does not yet have a cure. Over time, people with ALS lose their ability to walk, talk, eat, and breathe.

Members of the abc27 team walked in honor of former abc27 reporter and anchor Mike Ross, who passed away from the disease in 2006.

Walkers raised nearly $150,000 for the ALS Association.