Hometown Hero: Walmart

Tonight’s Hometown Hero is Walmart and its employees and customers.

Today, Walmart gave Central Pennsylvania food bank $238,000 as a result of its 6th annual “fight hunger, spark change” campaign.

Over the span of four weeks earlier this year, every time a customer bought a participating product in-store or online, a percentage of that sale was donated to the food bank.

Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is ecstatic about what the organization can do with that donation.

He said, “That’s gonna help us provide like a million and a half meals in central Pennsylvania so we’re thrilled.”

Workers with Walmart’s distribution center in Pottsville also volunteered their time today to put together meal boxes at the food bank.