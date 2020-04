Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are feeding frontline heroes.

Hospital workers at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore took their lunch breaks with 50 free pizzas. The Mechanicsburg law firm of Walters and Galloway made the donation which hit close to home for one of the firm’s attorneys.

The law firm ordered the 50 pizzas from its main street neighbor Jojo’s pizza which will help cover some of the loss in income for the restaurant.