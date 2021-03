Selected focus on the front coffee bean

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Heroes are selling coffee to help others.

Wanderlust Coffees in Lancaster is raising money with a blend dedicated to LS Together, a group of non-profits that helps families in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District.

Among its accomplishments, the group set up housing for homeless students.

20% of LS Together coffee sales goes toward the organization.

To buy the Pioneer Blend of LS Together, visit Wanderlust Coffees website.