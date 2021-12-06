Hometown Hero: Water Street Rescue Mission

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown hero is Water Street Rescue Mission in Lancaster.

The mission gives back all year from serving meals in the shelter to providing groceries to those in need. Anyone can help by donating to their food drive. The mission is encouraged by the tremendous generosity of the community over the last year.

“It’s a chance to teach your children the joy of giving. Very simply sometimes by going to the grocery store together and thinking about what to pick, to put in the box that you will then give for someone else to have,” Community Ministries Vice President Dan Siewert said.

From now until Dec. 19 you can drop off goods at the Water Street Mission on Prince Street in Lancaster.