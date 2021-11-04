Hometown Hero: Weis Markets Life is Why Campaign

(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are honored for keeping us healthy.

On Thursday, the American Heart Association presented Weis Markets with its Distinguished Achievement Award. For the past three years, customers and sponsors have donated to Weis’ Life is Why campaign.

“Since this campaign started in 2019, Weis has raised about $1.5 million and I believe this year they have raised $575,000 this year alone,” Josh Smeltzer and Natalie Welch of the American Heart Association South Central Pa. Division said.

Money raised from the Life is Why campaign supports efforts in reducing food insecurity, stopping youth vaping, and other health goals set by the American Heart Association.