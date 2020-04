Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are teaming up to meet the national demand for masks.

WellSpan Health is partnering with Mennonite Disaster Service to meet the 100 million mask challenge.

The American Hospital Association launched an effort to help protect health care workers. WellSpan is paying for materials and volunteers are putting together mask sewing kits.

You can pick up kits or drop off donations at WellSpan locations throughout the Midstate