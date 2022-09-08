CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes gathered for the annual Luminary Awards Luncheon.

Hundred turned out on Thursday afternoon for the West Shore Chamber of Commerce Event at the Penn Harris Hotell, located in Camp Hill.

Nine women were nominated for the Luminary awards. They honor women who go above and beyond at work and in their communities.

The two winners were Jenny Gallagher Blum with the Salvation Army and Leigh Ann Riitze with UPMC.

abc27’s Alicia Richards was the emcee for the event.