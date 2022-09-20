CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 20’s hometown heroes are a local veteran and home improvement team.

Donald Shank of Manheim, Pennsylvania, was celebrated with a shower from West Shore Home. Shank was the first recipient of the company’s “West Shore for Warriors” project, which provides new baths or showers to eight veterans nationwide.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter

Shank is a 96-year-old who served in the United States Army in 1946.

“When I realize the cost, what they’re giving, they’re giving me a lot, I’m not used to this,” said Shank. “It’s humbling, and it just makes me want to give back.”

West Shore replaced a cast iron tub with a walk-in shower that has a seat and other safety features.