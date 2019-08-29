Hometown Hero: West Shore Home

Hometown Hero is Sponsored By:
 

Tonight’s Hometown Hero recently donated a truckload of school supplies.

West Shore Home held a “stuff the truck” campaign for Lafayette Elementary in the Lancaster school district.

The group delivered 550 drawstring bags-filled with pens, notebooks, and binders

Lisa Krantz,a teacher at Lafayette Elementary said, “To see the kids’ looks on their faces, to feel important that they have a bag to call their own, cause a lot of our student don’t have the luxury of being able to afford a lot of school supplies and for them to have a bag that says Lafayette elementary with all the necessities to get thru the school year, they are very lucky.”

