CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are members of the West Shore Sertoma Club.

The organization donated two portable “Info-Loop Assistive Listening Systems” to Cumberland County libraries. The devices help people who are hearing impaired. It also works with many hearing aids.

“When they come in we’re going to be able to speak with them directly. They’re going to be able to hear in their hearing aid exactly what we’re saying and there’s not going to be sort of that gap where they’re wondering what we’re trying to get across to them,” Fredricksen Libary Director Jessica Miller said.

The donated devices usually cost around $350 each.