Hometown Hero: Wheels from the Heart, Harrisburg Academy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Heroes donated some incredible gifts to a Harrisburg family in need.

The charity Wheels from the Heart and Harrisburg Academy gave a free van to the local family.

The recipient, Jessica, is a single mom raising five children ages 4- to 12-years-old.

Along with the van, Jessica also received car insurance, free maintenance, gas cards, car seats and food boxes.

Additionally, Jessica’s children can enroll at Harrisburg Academy for free this summer.

Wheels from the Heart has donated 127 vehicles to women and children in need over the past seven years.

Wheels from the Heart was founded by Harrisburg Academy alumnus.