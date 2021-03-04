Hometown Hero: Whitaker Center awarded donation by Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Heroes want to steer kids toward the jobs of the future, technology jobs.

Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in Harrisburg received a $5,000 donation from The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation. The foundation is the charitable arm of Nexstar Inc., which owns abc27.

The money will help Whitaker Center continue its promotion of science-based exhibits for local students.

“There are statistics for little girls especially, that if they are not involved in STEM, or STEM classes by fifth or sixth grade, it’s called an educational cliff, they just don’t get interested, that’s where Whitaker’s sweet spot is,” said Ted Black, CEO & President of Whitaker Center.

Whitaker Center will reopen next Friday, March 12, with limited capacity.