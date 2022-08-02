LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — August 2’s hometown heroes stepped up for students in need. Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster donated 1,100 pairs of brand new sneakers and socks for children who are facing adversity across the Lancaster area.

Most of the donations arrived at the Carter and McRae Elementary on August 2. The school will give out the socks and sneakers through their Families in Transition Office.

Residents and employees of Willow Valley Communities have made donations like this for the last nine years. The Show Carnival, a sponsor of the program, reduced their prices for the project.