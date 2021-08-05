Hometown Hero: Willow Valley Communities

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are donating more than 750 pairs of sneakers to kids in Lancaster.

Willow Valley Communities raised over $25,000 to buy brand new sneakers and socks for children facing adversity in the Lancaster area. This is the eighth year it’s done this fundraiser, donating more than 5,000 sneakers to date.

“This year we feel its really important to make an impact on students because we know they’re coming back after a rough virtual year and even with having to wear masks and all the restrictions on them we’re able to give them a sense of dignity by coming back with new sneakers,” Community Outreach Chair, Cori Steiner said.

Willow Valley residents and team members began raising money at the beginning of July and exceeded the goal in less than a month. The organization also partnered with shoe carnival to donate the shoes.