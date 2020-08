Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are keeping firefighters hydrated.

Today, Wilsbach Distributors along with Anheuser Busch delivered 490 cases of canned water to Liberty Hose Fire Company in Williamstown.

Liberty Hose will now distribute the water to other fire and emergency service companies in Upper Dauphin County.

Water is crucial for firefighters who have to suit up and protect the public, especially during the summer months.