Tonight’s Hometown Heroes empowered young Midstate girls. The 14th annual young women’s leadership conference took place at York College.

650 seventh grade girls from school districts across York County gathered to hear Kathleen Hassan, a nationally recognized expert on self-esteem and empowerment.

Hassan was there to help give them the tools needed to find their inner strength.

Wellspan Health, RHI Magnesita, York College of PA and American Association of University Women sponsored the event.