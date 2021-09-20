Hometown Hero: Woofstock

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are hosting a party for current and future dog owners. The 16th annual Woofstock takes place this Sunday, Sept. 26, along Riverfront Park in Harrisburg.

The event is hosted by the Central Pennsylvania Animal Alliance. Dogs and their owners will find free advice from experts, food trucks, live music, and raffles.

Plus, there will be many adoptable dogs there, looking for new homes. Woofstock is billed as the largest festival for dogs and their owners on the east coast.