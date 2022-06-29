(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are helping give people access to medical care.

The World Surgical Foundation is packing up medical supplies to send to Honduras for their next mission trip.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The nonprofit organization provides surgical health to the world’s poor and underserved nations.

One of the things that are really important to us is going down there and teaching,” director for new media and internet marketing Domingo Alver Jr. said.

The foundation has performed over 12,000 free surgeries since 1997.