Hometown Hero: Yellow Breeches Creek restoration project

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are restoring the Yellow Breeches Creek in Cumberland County and it required some heavy equipment.

It is not every day you see a backhoe in the creek, which lifted large rocks onto both sides of the Yellow Breeches. Volunteers with Cumberland Valley Trout Unlimited are working on an area near Boiling Springs, where a dam was removed 14-years-ago.

The project will reduce bank erosion and reduce the sentiment that flows into the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.

“We’ve increased the habitat, we’ve improved it, we’re allowing naturally producing trout to flourish in here,” Jeb Betar, treasurer of Cumberland Valley Trout Unlimited, said.

The cost of the restoration work is just under $100,000.