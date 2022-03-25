YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City United is currently accepting donations for their annual St. Baldrick’s Shave Event where volunteers raise money with the promise to shave their heads in support of battling childhood cancer.

This year, the local soccer club has a goal of raising $20,000. As of March 25, their website fundraising bar shows they are about $12,000 short of their goal. To donate, visit their website by clicking here.

Volunteers who sign up to not only donate, but also sign up to have their heads shaved, will get their close cuts on April 23 in Cherry Lane Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about the event and how you can participate click here.