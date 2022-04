Friday’s hometown heroes are donating to a different type of cause.

The Campus Safety Department at York College is donating pre-worn bulletproof vests to those fighting in Ukraine. The FBI issued a nationwide call for bulletproof vests. They will first be shipped to Poland.

York College is donating 15 vests with accessories which typically cost a thousand dollars each.