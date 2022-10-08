YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are wearing their support for breast cancer awareness month.

The campus safety office at York College and the student-run EMS is selling pink patches all this month. Pink is the color of breast cancer awareness.

Members of both departments will be wearing them. There is even a pink patch displayed on a patrol vehicle.

“it makes me feel good as a leader that we’re doing something that not only helps our campus community, but our york community as a whole, “York College Campus Safety Director Ed Bruder said.

“People from all over want to buy the patches which is great because they associate the pink color with breast cancer awareness being pink for the month of October, so the more widespread the message the better, “Captain of York College EMS Brody Cain said.

The patches are ten dollars each. The goal is to raise $1,000 which will go to a WellSpan fund to assist local families affected by breast cancer.