YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are filling up cupboards.

The York County Food Bank held a big distribution event on Wednesday that served 800 local families.

The event was hosted by Price Rite as part of its ‘Feeding Minds and Bodies’ campaign. The supermarket provided 25-pound boxes of food and 15 pounds of personal care items to each family.

“Coming out of the pandemic, with the huge inflation that we’ve had, there’s a lot of people in need. It’s a good thing that we’re doing collectively to help our neighborhoods,” President of Price Rite marketplace Kevin McDonnell said.

Along with Price Rite, Nabisco and Frito Lay provided the food distribution for the event.