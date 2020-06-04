Hometown Hero: York County Food Bank

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are taking the York County Food Bank on the road.

As part of its response to Covid-19, the food bank will hold a pop-up distribution at the American Legion in Stewartstown on Thursday.

The YMCA and Southern Community Services are also involved to provide free food supplies to anyone who needs it in southern York County.

The drive-thru event will give each vehicle enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week. The pop-up event runs from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.