Hometown Hero: York County Regional Police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes inducted a new member to its department.

Eight-year-old Landon of Mount Wolf, York County became an officer on Friday, Jan. 14, for the York County Regional Police. The department is fulfilling Landon’s dream job through the Make a Wish Program.

“This is the one thing he wanted to do and we’re going above and beyond to do everything we can to make this young man’s day better,” Ken Schollenberger of the York County Regional Police said.

Landon’s wish marks the 20,000th wish granted by the regional chapter of the make a wish foundation covering Pennsylvania and West Virginia.